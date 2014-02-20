Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's ski halfpipe final result

Feb 20 Women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.
Rank Name Run 1 score Run 2 score Best score
1 Maddie Bowman (U.S.) 85.80 89.00 89.00
2 Marie Martinod (France) 84.80 85.40 85.40
3 Ayana Onozuka (Japan) 79.00 83.20 83.20
4 Virginie Faivre (Switzerland) 74.40 78.00 78.00
5 Janina Kuzma (New Zealand) 77.00 74.80 77.00
6 Brita Sigourney (U.S.) 27.80 76.00 76.00
7 Rosalind Groenewoud (Canada) 5.40 74.20 74.20
8 Mirjam Jaeger (Switzerland) 71.20 16.00 71.20
9 Annalisa Drew (U.S.) 66.40 9.60 66.40
10 Amy Sheehan (Australia) 15.00 40.60 40.60
11 Angeli Vanlaanen (U.S.) 13.80 29.60 29.60
12 Anais Caradeux (France) DNS DNS
DNS - Did not start
(Compiled by Maju Samuel)