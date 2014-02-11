版本:
Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's slopestyle final result

Feb 11 Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

 Rank  Name                            Run 1    Run 2    Best
                                       Score    Score    Score
 1     Dara Howell (Canada)            94.20    48.40    94.20
 2     Devin Logan (U.S.)              85.40    30.00    85.40
 3     Kim Lamarre (Canada)            15.00    85.00    85.00
 4     Anna Segal (Australia)          77.00    28.80    77.00
 5     Emma Dahlstrom (Sweden)         72.80    75.40    75.40
 6     Yuki Tsubota (Canada)           71.60    28.40    71.60
 7     Katie Summerhayes (Britain)     19.40    70.60    70.60
 8     Silvia Bertagna (Italy)         69.60    21.80    69.60
 9     Eveline Bhend (Switzerland)     58.40    63.20    63.20
 10    Keri Herman (U.S.)              50.00    35.40    50.00
 11    Julia Krass (U.S.)              42.40    38.60    42.40
 12    Camillia Berra (Switzerland)    5.60     30.40    30.40
 
