2016年 8月 19日

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 57kg qualification results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 57kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Adama Diatta (Senegal) beat Bekhbayar Erdenebat (Mongolia) 3-1      
Rei Higuchi (Japan) beat Yang Kyong Il (North Korea) 4-1            
Asadulla Lachinau (Belarus) beat Chakir Ansari (Morocco) 4-1        
Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (Cuba) beat Abbos Rakhmonov (Uzbekistan) 4-0

