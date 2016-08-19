版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg qualification results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Livan Lopez Azcuy (Cuba) beat Taymuraz Friev (Spain) 3-1              
Galymzhan Usserbayev (Kazakhstan) beat Evgheni Nedealco (Moldova) 4-1 
Sohsuke Takatani (Japan) beat Talgat Ilyasov (Australia) 5-0          
Zelimkhan Khadjiev (France) beat Narsingh Pancham Yadav (India) 5-0

