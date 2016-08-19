版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 57kg last 16 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 57kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (Cuba) beat Adama Diatta (Senegal) 3-1             
Hassan Sabzali Rahimi (Iran) beat Garnik Mnatsakanyan (Armenia) 4-0       
Rei Higuchi (Japan) beat Asadulla Lachinau (Belarus) 4-0                  
Haji Aliev (Azerbaijan) beat Yun Jun-Sik (South Korea) 4-1                
Ivan Guidea (Romania) beat Suleyman Atli (Turkey) 3-1                     
Victor Lebedev (Russia) beat Sandeep Tomar (India) 3-1                    
Vladimir Dubov (Bulgaria) beat Daniel Dennis-Kengott (U.S.) 4-0           
Vladimer Khinchegashvili (Georgia) beat Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan) 3-1

