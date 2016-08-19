版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 57kg quarterfinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 57kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Rei Higuchi (Japan) beat Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (Cuba) 3-1          
Hassan Sabzali Rahimi (Iran) beat Victor Lebedev (Russia) 3-1       
Vladimer Khinchegashvili (Georgia) beat Haji Aliev (Azerbaijan) 3-1 
Vladimir Dubov (Bulgaria) beat Ivan Guidea (Romania) 5-0

