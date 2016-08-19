版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg last 16 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Galymzhan Usserbayev (Kazakhstan) beat Livan Lopez Azcuy (Cuba) 3-1              
Sohsuke Takatani (Japan) beat Zelimkhan Khadjiev (France) 3-1                    
Hassan Yazdanicharati (Iran) beat Asnage Castelly (Haiti) 4-0                    
Jakob Makarashvili (Georgia) beat Georgi Ivanov (Bulgaria) 3-1                   
Soener Demirtas (Turkey) beat Unurbat Purevjav (Mongolia) 3-1                    
Jabrayil Hasanov (Azerbaijan) beat Carlos Arturo Izquierdo Mendez (Colombia) 4-0 
Aniuar Geduev (Russia) beat Bekzod Abdurakhmanov (Uzbekistan) 3-1                
Jordan Ernest Burroughs (U.S.) beat Augusto Midana (Guinea-Bissau) 3-1

