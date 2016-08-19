版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg quarterfinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Hassan Yazdanicharati (Iran) beat Soener Demirtas (Turkey) 3-0      
Galymzhan Usserbayev (Kazakhstan) beat Sohsuke Takatani (Japan) 3-1 
Aniuar Geduev (Russia) beat Jordan Ernest Burroughs (U.S.) 3-1      
Jabrayil Hasanov (Azerbaijan) beat Jakob Makarashvili (Georgia) 4-0

