2016年 8月 19日

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 57kg semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 57kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Vladimer Khinchegashvili (Georgia) beat Vladimir Dubov (Bulgaria) 3-1 
Rei Higuchi (Japan) beat Hassan Sabzali Rahimi (Iran) 3-1

