2016年 8月 19日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Aniuar Geduev (Russia) beat Jabrayil Hasanov (Azerbaijan) 3-1           
Hassan Yazdanicharati (Iran) beat Galymzhan Usserbayev (Kazakhstan) 4-0

