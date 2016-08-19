版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Soener Demirtas (Turkey) beat Asnage Castelly (Haiti) 4-0                 
Bekzod Abdurakhmanov (Uzbekistan) beat Jordan Ernest Burroughs (U.S.) 4-1

