版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 57kg bronze medal match results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 57kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Hassan Sabzali Rahimi (Iran) beat Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (Cuba) 5-0 
Haji Aliev (Azerbaijan) beat Vladimir Dubov (Bulgaria) 5-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐