2016年 8月 20日

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 57kg final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 57kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Vladimer Khinchegashvili (Georgia) beat Rei Higuchi (Japan) 3-1

