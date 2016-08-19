版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg bronze medal match results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Soener Demirtas (Turkey) beat Galymzhan Usserbayev (Kazakhstan) 3-0      
Jabrayil Hasanov (Azerbaijan) beat Bekzod Abdurakhmanov (Uzbekistan) 3-1

