2016年 8月 20日

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 74kg final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 74kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Hassan Yazdanicharati (Iran) beat Aniuar Geduev (Russia) 3-1

