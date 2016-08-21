版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg qualification results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Soslan Ramonov (Russia) beat Haislan Veranes Garcia (Canada) 3-1 
Alejandro Valdes (Cuba) beat Mustafa Kaya (Turkey) 5-0           
Yeerlanbieke Katai (China) beat Sahit Prizreni (Australia) 3-1   
Borislav Novachkov (Bulgaria) beat Meysam Nasiri (Iran) 3-1      
Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (Mongolia) beat Yogeshwar Dutt (India) 3-0

