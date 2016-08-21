版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 97kg qualification results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 97kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Khetag Gazyumov (Azerbaijan) beat Radoslaw Baran (Poland) 3-0                   
Reza Mohammad Ali Yazdani (Iran) beat Ibrahim Bolukbasi (Turkey) 4-0            
Magomed Ibragimov (Uzbekistan) beat Bedopassa Buassa Djonde (Guinea-Bissau) 5-0

