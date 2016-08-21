版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg last 16 results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Soslan Ramonov (Russia) beat Alejandro Valdes (Cuba) 3-1                  
Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (Mongolia) beat Yeerlanbieke Katai (China) 3-0      
Franklin Gomez Matos (Puerto Rico) beat Borislav Novachkov (Bulgaria) 3-1 
Ikhtiyor Navruzov (Uzbekistan) beat Adam Batirov (Bahrain) 3-1            
Toghrul Asgarov (Azerbaijan) beat Andriy Kvyatkovskyy (Ukraine) 4-1       
Zurabi Iakobishvili (Georgia) beat Daniel Amas (Nigeria) 3-1              
Frank Molinaro (U.S.) beat Magomedmurat Gadziev (Poland) 3-1              
Frank Chamizo Marquez (Italy) beat Devid Safaryan (Armenia) 3-1

