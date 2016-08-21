版本:
Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 97kg last 16 results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 97kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Khetag Gazyumov (Azerbaijan) beat Reza Mohammad Ali Yazdani (Iran) 3-1      
Magomed Ibragimov (Uzbekistan) beat Soso Tamarau (Nigeria) 4-0              
Valerii Andriitsev (Ukraine) beat Anzor Boltukaev (Russia) 3-1              
Magomed Musaev (Kyrgyzstan) beat Khuderbulga Dorjkhand (Mongolia) 3-0       
Elizbar Odikadze (Georgia) beat Georgi Ketoev (Armenia) 3-1                 
Mamed Ibragimov (Kazakhstan) beat Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti (Venezuela) 4-0 
Albert Saritov (Romania) beat Nicolai Ceban (Moldova) 3-1                   
Kyle Snyder (U.S.) beat Javier Cortina Lacerra (Cuba) 3-1

