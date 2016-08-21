版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg quarterfinal results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Ikhtiyor Navruzov (Uzbekistan) beat Franklin Gomez Matos (Puerto Rico) 3-1 
Soslan Ramonov (Russia) beat Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (Mongolia) 3-0          
Toghrul Asgarov (Azerbaijan) beat Frank Molinaro (U.S.) 4-0                
Frank Chamizo Marquez (Italy) beat Zurabi Iakobishvili (Georgia) 3-1

