奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 21:43 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 97kg quarterfinal results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 97kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Valerii Andriitsev (Ukraine) beat Magomed Musaev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-1    
Khetag Gazyumov (Azerbaijan) beat Magomed Ibragimov (Uzbekistan) 3-1 
Elizbar Odikadze (Georgia) beat Mamed Ibragimov (Kazakhstan) 3-1     
Kyle Snyder (U.S.) beat Albert Saritov (Romania) 3-0

