版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 21:56 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg semifinal results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Toghrul Asgarov (Azerbaijan) beat Frank Chamizo Marquez (Italy) 3-1 
Soslan Ramonov (Russia) beat Ikhtiyor Navruzov (Uzbekistan) 4-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐