2016年 8月 21日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 97kg semifinal results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 97kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Kyle Snyder (U.S.) beat Elizbar Odikadze (Georgia) 3-1             
Khetag Gazyumov (Azerbaijan) beat Valerii Andriitsev (Ukraine) 4-0

