版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 00:34 BJT

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (Mongolia) beat Haislan Veranes Garcia (Canada) 3-0 
Frank Molinaro (U.S.) beat Andriy Kvyatkovskyy (Ukraine) 3-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐