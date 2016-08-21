版本:
中国
2016年 8月 22日

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 97kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 97kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Magomed Ibragimov (Uzbekistan) beat Reza Mohammad Ali Yazdani (Iran) 5-0 
Albert Saritov (Romania) beat Javier Cortina Lacerra (Cuba) 3-1

