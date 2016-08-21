版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 01:21 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg bronze medal match results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Ikhtiyor Navruzov (Uzbekistan) beat Mandakhnaran Ganzorig (Mongolia) 3-1 
Frank Chamizo Marquez (Italy) beat Frank Molinaro (U.S.) 3-1

