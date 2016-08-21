版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 01:29 BJT

Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 65kg final 1-2 results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 65kg final 1-2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Soslan Ramonov (Russia) beat Toghrul Asgarov (Azerbaijan) 4-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐