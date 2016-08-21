版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle wrestling-Men's 97kg bronze medal match results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 97kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Magomed Ibragimov (Uzbekistan) beat Valerii Andriitsev (Ukraine) 3-1 
Albert Saritov (Romania) beat Elizbar Odikadze (Georgia) 4-0

