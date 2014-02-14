Olympics-Miller and Ligety poised for super-combined battle

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 Bode Miller and his fellow American Ted Ligety will both be chasing a slice of history at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Friday, when six medals will be on offer in the mountains and down by the Black Sea.

The pair will start among the favourites to win the men's super combined title, one of the top events in Alpine skiing.

If either succeeds, they will become the first man to twice win a combined event at the Olympics after Miller won the super combined at Vancouver four years ago and Ligety won the old Olympic combined event at Turin in 2006.

In a tough event where there are plenty of genuine contenders, Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal is also chasing a milestone, looking to become just the third man to claim a medal in four different disciplines after previously medalling in downhill, Super-G and giant slalom.

In figure skating, three-time world champion Patrick Chan will be looking to become the first Canadian to win gold in the the men's individual event.

He finished second overall behind Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu in Thursday's short program after Russia's Yevgeny Plushenko, the 2006 Olympic champion, sensationally pulled out after injuring himself in the warm-up.

Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold is in a strong position to win the women's skeleton after setting the fastest times in each of the first two heats at the Sanki Sliding Centre.

With the last two heats to go on Friday, she leads her nearest rival by almost half a second as she tries to emulate her countrywoman Amy Williams by winning the daredevil event.

Norway's Tora Berger is trying to defend the Olympic title she won in Vancouver in the women's 15km individual biathlon event after taking silver behind Darya Domracheva of Belarus in the 10km pursuit, who is also entered.

China looks to have a stranglehold on the women's freestyle aerials, with four major contenders posing headaches for Australia's defending champion Lydia Lassila.