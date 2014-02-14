版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 09:00 BJT

FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events in Sochi on Friday, Feb. 14

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 Men's super combined tops the bill at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Friday when there are six gold medals to be won in all. Event End time (local/GMT/ET) Cross country, men's 15km classic 1555/1155/0655 Alpine skiing, men's super combined 1640/1240/0740 Biathlon, women's 15km individual 2020/1620/1120 Skeleton, women's 2140/1740/1240 Freestyle skiing, women's aerials 2235/1835/1335 Figure skating, men's individual 2325/1925/1425

(Compiled by Julian Linden)
