Olympics-Hamburg edges ahead of Berlin in local support for 2024 Games

BERLIN, March 10 The northern port city of Hamburg has edged ahead of capital Berlin in their head-to-head race for the German candidacy for the 2024 Olympics, recording stronger local support in a poll, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Tuesday.

Hamburg has 64 percent of local residents in favour of a Games candidacy while just over one in two Berliners showed support for an Olympic bid.

The poll was conducted in February over the telephone with a sample of 1,500 citizens over the age of 14 in both cities, the DOSB said.

The DOSB is set to name its preferred choice on March 16 before its members decide on the final German selection on March 21.

Boston and Rome have announced their candidacies with several other cities, including Budapest, Istanbul, Doha, Baku and Paris mulling possible bids.

The deadline for candidacies is in September with the International Olympic Committee announcing the winner in 2017. Rio de Janeiro will host the 2016 summer Olympics and Tokyo is staging the 2024 Games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)