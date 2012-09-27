Olympics-German wine 'Olympiad' accused of ambush marketing

BERLIN, Sept 27 A wine fair in southwest Germany has been ordered to stop using the Olympic name and a similar logo or face a hefty fine, with the German Olympic Committee accusing it of ambush marketing.

The community of Langenlonsheim used the Olympic symbols, including a seven-ring logo as opposed to the five rings of the Games, for a local wine fair which it called the "wine Olympics" in August around the time of the 2012 London Games.

"This was not the case that the community association of Langenlonsheim wanted to do something good for the Games," said German Olympic Sports Confederation spokesman Christian Klaue.

"This was a case of them using the good that the Olympics represent for their commercial reason," he told Reuters on Thursday.

The community association has been urged to sign a cease and desist order and face 5,000 euro fines for subsequent use.

"They cannot use the Olympic symbols just like that. It is the same as in any other country," Klaue said.

Representatives of the community could not be immediately reached for comment.

The International Olympic Committee is very protective of its symbols and brings in billions of dollars from sponsors and broadcasters paying to be associated with the world's biggest multi-sports event. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)