Olympics-Ghana cleared to take part in 2012 Games

BERLIN, Sept 1 Ghana has been cleared to compete in next year's London Olympics after the government took steps to amend a controversial sports law, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

An IOC official told Reuters the executive board took the decision to end the nine-month suspension of the African nation during a meeting in Daegu, South Korea.

The IOC had originally suspended the Ghanaian national committee in January over what it said was political interference.

Ghana, the second country to be banned following Kuwait last year, is now eligible to take part in Olympic Games and to receive IOC funds. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)