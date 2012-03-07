Golf-Hanse picked to design course for 2016 Rio Games

| DORAL, Florida, March 7
DORAL, Florida, March 7 American Gil Hanse
has been selected to design the golf course for the 2016
Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, when the sport returns to the Games
after a 112-year absence.
The head of Hanse Golf Course Design beat out competition
from seven other architects, including well-known ex-player
designers Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Greg Norman.
Hanse is known for minimalist designs which rely heavily on
the natural environment rather than heavily landscaped courses
and building courses that are accessible to both amateur and
professional players.
He was widely praised for his work on the Castle Stuart
course in Scotland and said his philosophy for courses had been
a key part of his bid.
"I felt like in the presentation that we made it was
important for us to not only talk about the specifics of what we
were proposing but to talk about what we believed about golf
course architecture," Hanse said at a news conference at the
WGC-Cadillac Championship.
"We put a lot of big ideas out there and I think some of
them must have stuck."
Work on the course is expected to begin in October with
trial events due to begin in 2015.
The selection of Hanse was warmly welcomed by three-times
Masters winner Phil Mickelson.
"He is one of the best architects in the business. He
understands how to make a golf course playable for the average
player but challenging for the good player," said Mickelson.
"I give the Olympic Committee a real credit, a lot of credit
because it would have been easier to go with a big name and
instead they went with the best."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)