Olympics-Ireland's McDowell says will not play at Rio Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 23 Graeme McDowell became the latest golfer to pull out of the Rio Olympics on Thursday, following hot on the heels of Rory McIlroy's decision to miss the tournament in August.
The Irish former U.S. Open champion issued a statement saying his wife was due to give birth a couple of weeks after the Games.
McIlroy withdrew because of fears over the Zika virus which can cause birth defects.
"I woke yesterday morning to the news that Rory McIlroy had withdrawn from the Irish Olympic Golf team, putting me in line for an automatic spot on the team," McDowell said in a statement.
"As many within golf will know my wife Kristin is pregnant and is due to have our second child just a couple of weeks after the Olympic Golf competition concludes.
"I made the decision many months ago, before I was on the team, that I would not play or travel outside the U.S., where I and my family live, in the weeks running up to the birth." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.