Olympics-Golf-Men's individual overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf men's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. -10 points Marcus Fraser (Australia) 63 69 -9 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 67 66 -8 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 66 68 -6 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 69 -5 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 70 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 65 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 66 71 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 67 -4 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 71 Seamus Power (Ireland) 71 67 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 69 69 -3 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 69 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 69 -2 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 68 72 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 71 69 Filipe Lima (Portugal) 70 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 67 -1 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 74 67 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 72 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 73 68 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 69 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 73 68 0 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 70 72 Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 76 66 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 71 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 70 1 David Hearn (Canada) 73 70 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 74 69 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 73 70 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 69 Li Haotong (China) 70 73 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 70 73 2 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 74 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 72 72 3 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 75 Wu Ashun (China) 74 71 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 75 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 74 4 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 75 71 5 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 73 74 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 75 72 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 73 6 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 76 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 72 76 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 73 75 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76 7 Shingo Katayama (Japan) 74 75 8 Julien Quesne (France) 71 79 12 Lin Wen-Tang (Chinese Taipei) 77 77
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.