版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:44 BJT

Olympics-Golf-Men's individual overall results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf men's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
-10 points Marcus Fraser (Australia)        63 69 
-9         Thomas Pieters (Belgium)         67 66 
-8         Henrik Stenson (Sweden)          66 68 
-6         Justin Rose (Britain)            67 69 
           Gregory Bourdy (France)          67 69 
-5         Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)     67 70 
           Danny Lee (New Zealand)          72 65 
           Graham DeLaet (Canada)           66 71 
           Fabian Gomez (Argentina)         70 67 
-4         Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)       70 68 
           Alex Cejka (Germany)             67 71 
           Seamus Power (Ireland)           71 67 
           Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 69 69 
-3         Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium)      68 71 
           Matt Kuchar (U.S.)               69 70 
           David Lingmerth (Sweden)         69 70 
           Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)      70 69 
-2         An Byeong-Hun (Korea)            68 72 
           Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand)  71 69 
           Filipe Lima (Portugal)           70 70 
           Bubba Watson (U.S.)              73 67 
-1         Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)       74 67 
           Martin Kaymer (Germany)          69 72 
           Padraig Harrington (Ireland)     70 71 
           Sergio Garcia (Spain)            69 72 
           Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark)         73 68 
           Danny Willett (Britain)          71 70 
           Patrick Reed (U.S.)              72 69 
           Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal)       73 68 
0          Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea)           70 72 
           Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico)        76 66 
           Matteo Manassero (Italy)         69 73 
           Mikko Ilonen (Finland)           73 69 
           Felipe Aguilar (Chile)           71 71 
           S.S.P. Chawrasia (India)         71 71 
           Joost Luiten (Netherlands)       72 70 
1          David Hearn (Canada)             73 70 
           Yuta Ikeda (Japan)               74 69 
           Danny Chia (Malaysia)            73 70 
           Adilson Da Silva (Brazil)        72 71 
           Scott Hend (Australia)           74 69 
           Li Haotong (China)               70 73 
           Ryan Fox (New Zealand)           70 73 
2          Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay)      70 74 
           Nino Bertasio (Italy)            72 72 
3          Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand)      70 75 
           Wu Ashun (China)                 74 71 
           Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh)     75 70 
           Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa)      71 74 
4          Rickie Fowler (U.S.)             75 71 
5          Gavin Green (Malaysia)           73 74 
           Brandon Stone (South Africa)     75 72 
           Anirban Lahiri (India)           74 73 
6          Roope Kakko (Finland)            72 76 
           Espen Kofstad (Norway)           72 76 
           Miguel Tabuena (Philippines)     73 75 
           Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)      72 76 
7          Shingo Katayama (Japan)          74 75 
8          Julien Quesne (France)           71 79 
12         Lin Wen-Tang (Chinese Taipei)    77 77

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐