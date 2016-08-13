Olympics-Golf-Men's individual overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf men's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. -12 points Justin Rose (Britain) 67 69 65 -11 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 66 68 68 -9 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 63 69 72 -6 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 67 67 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 69 70 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 69 68 -5 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 70 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 69 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 69 66 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 71 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 69 -4 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 69 69 71 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 71 69 69 -3 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 68 72 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 75 71 64 Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 76 66 68 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 67 66 77 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 67 73 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 74 67 69 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 71 71 -2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 72 70 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 71 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 73 68 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 66 71 74 -1 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 68 74 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 74 69 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 74 68 Seamus Power (Ireland) 71 67 74 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 70 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 75 67 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 71 74 0 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 72 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 65 76 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 73 71 1 Li Haotong (China) 70 73 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 69 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 69 71 2 Wu Ashun (China) 74 71 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 74 70 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 72 72 71 3 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 76 68 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 71 73 4 David Hearn (Canada) 73 70 74 Filipe Lima (Portugal) 70 70 77 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 71 75 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 70 73 74 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 72 76 69 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 73 68 76 5 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 75 72 71 6 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 70 72 77 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76 71 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 73 74 72 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 73 70 76 7 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 75 70 75 8 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 73 75 73 9 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 73 75 Julien Quesne (France) 71 79 72 13 Shingo Katayama (Japan) 74 75 77
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.