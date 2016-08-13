版本:
中国
2016年 8月 14日 星期日 03:39 BJT

Olympics-Golf-Men's individual overall results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf men's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
-12 points Justin Rose (Britain)            67 69 65 
-11        Henrik Stenson (Sweden)          66 68 68 
-9         Marcus Fraser (Australia)        63 69 72 
-6         Bubba Watson (U.S.)              73 67 67 
           David Lingmerth (Sweden)         69 70 68 
           Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)      70 69 68 
-5         Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)     67 70 71 
           Gregory Bourdy (France)          67 69 72 
           Mikko Ilonen (Finland)           73 69 66 
           Padraig Harrington (Ireland)     70 71 67 
           Matt Kuchar (U.S.)               69 70 69 
-4         Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 69 69 71 
           Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand)  71 69 69 
-3         An Byeong-Hun (Korea)            68 72 70 
           Danny Willett (Britain)          71 70 69 
           Rickie Fowler (U.S.)             75 71 64 
           Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico)        76 66 68 
           Thomas Pieters (Belgium)         67 66 77 
           Fabian Gomez (Argentina)         70 67 73 
           Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)       74 67 69 
           Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium)      68 71 71 
-2         Sergio Garcia (Spain)            69 72 70 
           S.S.P. Chawrasia (India)         71 71 69 
           Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark)         73 68 70 
           Graham DeLaet (Canada)           66 71 74 
-1         Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)       70 68 74 
           Yuta Ikeda (Japan)               74 69 69 
           Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay)      70 74 68 
           Seamus Power (Ireland)           71 67 74 
           Joost Luiten (Netherlands)       72 70 70 
           Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand)      70 75 67 
           Alex Cejka (Germany)             67 71 74 
0          Martin Kaymer (Germany)          69 72 72 
           Danny Lee (New Zealand)          72 65 76 
           Matteo Manassero (Italy)         69 73 71 
1          Li Haotong (China)               70 73 71 
           Patrick Reed (U.S.)              72 69 73 
           Scott Hend (Australia)           74 69 71 
2          Wu Ashun (China)                 74 71 70 
           Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa)      71 74 70 
           Nino Bertasio (Italy)            72 72 71 
3          Roope Kakko (Finland)            72 76 68 
           Adilson Da Silva (Brazil)        72 71 73 
4          David Hearn (Canada)             73 70 74 
           Filipe Lima (Portugal)           70 70 77 
           Felipe Aguilar (Chile)           71 71 75 
           Ryan Fox (New Zealand)           70 73 74 
           Espen Kofstad (Norway)           72 76 69 
           Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal)       73 68 76 
5          Brandon Stone (South Africa)     75 72 71 
6          Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea)           70 72 77 
           Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)      72 76 71 
           Gavin Green (Malaysia)           73 74 72 
           Danny Chia (Malaysia)            73 70 76 
7          Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh)     75 70 75 
8          Miguel Tabuena (Philippines)     73 75 73 
9          Anirban Lahiri (India)           74 73 75 
           Julien Quesne (France)           71 79 72 
13         Shingo Katayama (Japan)          74 75 77

