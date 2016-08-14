Olympics-Golf-Men's individual overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf men's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. -16 points Justin Rose (Britain) 67 69 65 67 -14 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 66 68 68 68 -13 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 70 69 63 -9 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 67 66 77 65 -8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 71 69 69 67 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 70 71 68 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 63 69 72 72 -7 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 72 70 66 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 67 67 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 69 68 70 -6 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 68 72 70 68 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 69 70 68 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 69 73 64 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 74 67 69 68 -5 Seamus Power (Ireland) 71 67 74 67 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 72 72 66 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 75 67 67 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 74 68 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 67 73 69 -4 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 66 71 74 69 -3 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 71 67 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 73 68 70 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 71 74 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 69 66 73 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 74 69 69 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 69 72 73 -2 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 70 70 70 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 72 65 76 69 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 73 71 69 -1 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 68 74 71 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 72 72 71 68 Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 76 66 68 73 Wu Ashun (China) 74 71 70 68 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 69 69 71 74 David Hearn (Canada) 73 70 74 66 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 71 71 73 0 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 69 74 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 75 71 64 74 1 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 70 73 74 68 Scott Hend (Australia) 74 69 71 71 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 71 75 68 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 71 73 69 2 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 76 68 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 74 70 71 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 72 76 69 69 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 70 72 77 67 3 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 73 74 72 68 4 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 73 70 76 69 Filipe Lima (Portugal) 70 70 77 71 5 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 71 69 78 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76 71 70 Li Haotong (China) 70 73 71 75 7 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 73 75 73 70 8 Shingo Katayama (Japan) 74 75 77 66 9 Julien Quesne (France) 71 79 72 71 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 75 72 71 75 10 Anirban Lahiri (India) 74 73 75 72 11 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 75 70 75 75 13 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 73 68 76 80
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.