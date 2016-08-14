版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 02:50 BJT

Olympics-Golf-Men's individual overall results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf men's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
-16 points Justin Rose (Britain)            67 69 65 67 
-14        Henrik Stenson (Sweden)          66 68 68 68 
-13        Matt Kuchar (U.S.)               69 70 69 63 
-9         Thomas Pieters (Belgium)         67 66 77 65 
-8         Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand)  71 69 69 67 
           Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)     67 70 71 68 
           Marcus Fraser (Australia)        63 69 72 72 
-7         Sergio Garcia (Spain)            69 72 70 66 
           Bubba Watson (U.S.)              73 67 67 70 
           Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)      70 69 68 70 
-6         An Byeong-Hun (Korea)            68 72 70 68 
           David Lingmerth (Sweden)         69 70 68 71 
           Patrick Reed (U.S.)              72 69 73 64 
           Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)       74 67 69 68 
-5         Seamus Power (Ireland)           71 67 74 67 
           Martin Kaymer (Germany)          69 72 72 66 
           Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand)      70 75 67 67 
           Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay)      70 74 68 67 
           Fabian Gomez (Argentina)         70 67 73 69 
-4         Graham DeLaet (Canada)           66 71 74 69 
-3         Padraig Harrington (Ireland)     70 71 67 73 
           Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark)         73 68 70 70 
           Alex Cejka (Germany)             67 71 74 69 
           Mikko Ilonen (Finland)           73 69 66 73 
           Yuta Ikeda (Japan)               74 69 69 69 
           Gregory Bourdy (France)          67 69 72 73 
-2         Joost Luiten (Netherlands)       72 70 70 70 
           Danny Lee (New Zealand)          72 65 76 69 
           Matteo Manassero (Italy)         69 73 71 69 
-1         Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)       70 68 74 71 
           Nino Bertasio (Italy)            72 72 71 68 
           Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico)        76 66 68 73 
           Wu Ashun (China)                 74 71 70 68 
           Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 69 69 71 74 
           David Hearn (Canada)             73 70 74 66 
           Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium)      68 71 71 73 
0          Danny Willett (Britain)          71 70 69 74 
           Rickie Fowler (U.S.)             75 71 64 74 
1          Ryan Fox (New Zealand)           70 73 74 68 
           Scott Hend (Australia)           74 69 71 71 
           Felipe Aguilar (Chile)           71 71 75 68 
           Adilson Da Silva (Brazil)        72 71 73 69 
2          Roope Kakko (Finland)            72 76 68 70 
           Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa)      71 74 70 71 
           Espen Kofstad (Norway)           72 76 69 69 
           Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea)           70 72 77 67 
3          Gavin Green (Malaysia)           73 74 72 68 
4          Danny Chia (Malaysia)            73 70 76 69 
           Filipe Lima (Portugal)           70 70 77 71 
5          S.S.P. Chawrasia (India)         71 71 69 78 
           Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)      72 76 71 70 
           Li Haotong (China)               70 73 71 75 
7          Miguel Tabuena (Philippines)     73 75 73 70 
8          Shingo Katayama (Japan)          74 75 77 66 
9          Julien Quesne (France)           71 79 72 71 
           Brandon Stone (South Africa)     75 72 71 75 
10         Anirban Lahiri (India)           74 73 75 72 
11         Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh)     75 70 75 75 
13         Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal)       73 68 76 80

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐