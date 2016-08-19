版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:39 BJT

Olympics-Golf-Women's individual overall results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf women's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
-11 points Park In-Bee (Korea)             66 66 70 
-9         Lydia Ko (New Zealand)          69 70 65 
           Gerina Piller (U.S.)            69 67 68 
-8         Feng Shanshan (China)           70 67 68 
-5         Amy Yang (Korea)                73 65 70 
           Charley Hull (Britain)          68 66 74 
           Chun In-Gee (Korea)             70 66 72 
-4         Paula Reto (South Africa)       74 67 68 
           Brooke Henderson (Canada)       70 64 75 
           Minjee Lee (Australia)          69 67 73 
           Suzann Pettersen (Norway)       71 69 69 
           Stacy Lewis (U.S.)              70 63 76 
           Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)         71 70 68 
           Oh Su-Hyun (Australia)          71 72 66 
-3         Azahara Munoz (Spain)           68 69 73 
           Teresa Lu (Chinese Taipei)      70 67 73 
           Marianne Skarpnord (Norway)     69 66 75 
           Harukyo Nomura (Japan)          69 69 72 
           Nanna Madsen (Denmark)          69 69 72 
-2         Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) 71 68 72 
           Candie Kung (Chinese Taipei)    67 68 76 
-1         Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand)    71 72 69 
           Kim Sei-Young (Korea)           66 73 73 
0          Caroline Masson (Germany)       69 69 75 
           Leona Maguire (Ireland)         74 65 74 
1          Stephanie Meadow (Britain)      77 66 71 
           Sandra Gal (Germany)            71 74 69 
           Alejandra Llaneza (Mexico)      73 68 73 
           Gabriela Lopez (Mexico)         71 67 76 
           Catriona Matthew (Britain)      71 66 77 
2          Maria Jose Uribe (Colombia)     70 71 74 
           Lexi Thompson (U.S.)            68 71 76 
           Aditi Ashok (India)             68 68 79 
3          Laetitia Beck (Israel)          75 70 71 
           Nicole Broch Larsen (Denmark)   67 68 81 
           Pernilla Lindberg (Sweden)      74 73 69 
           Julieta Granada (Paraguay)      71 69 76 
           Alena Sharp (Canada)            72 69 75 
4          Carlota Ciganda (Spain)         67 72 78 
           Christine Wolf (Austria)        71 69 77 
5          Maria Verchenova (Russia)       75 70 73 
           Shiho Oyama (Japan)             70 71 77 
           Gwladys Nocera (France)         73 71 74 
           Karine Icher (France)           73 72 73 
6          Tiffany Chan (Hong Kong, China) 71 75 73 
7          Lin Xiyu (China)                72 74 74 
8          Klara Spilkova (Czech Republic) 77 73 71 
           Noora Tamminen (Finland)        73 76 72 
           Ursula Wikstroem (Finland)      69 71 81 
           Ashleigh Simon (South Africa)   75 69 77 
11         Kelly Tan (Malaysia)            78 70 76 
13         Michelle Koh (Malaysia)         79 71 76 
14         Fabienne In-Albon (Switzerland) 74 78 75 
15         Chloe Leurquin (Belgium)        79 78 71 
           Miriam Nagl (Brazil)            79 77 72 
           Giulia Sergas (Italy)           77 74 77 
17         Victoria Lovelady (Brazil)      79 75 76 
           Giulia Molinaro (Italy)         78 78 74 
25         Maha Haddioui (Morocco)         82 76 80

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐