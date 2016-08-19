Olympics-Golf-Women's individual overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic golf women's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. -11 points Park In-Bee (Korea) 66 66 70 -9 Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 69 70 65 Gerina Piller (U.S.) 69 67 68 -8 Feng Shanshan (China) 70 67 68 -5 Amy Yang (Korea) 73 65 70 Charley Hull (Britain) 68 66 74 Chun In-Gee (Korea) 70 66 72 -4 Paula Reto (South Africa) 74 67 68 Brooke Henderson (Canada) 70 64 75 Minjee Lee (Australia) 69 67 73 Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 71 69 69 Stacy Lewis (U.S.) 70 63 76 Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 71 70 68 Oh Su-Hyun (Australia) 71 72 66 -3 Azahara Munoz (Spain) 68 69 73 Teresa Lu (Chinese Taipei) 70 67 73 Marianne Skarpnord (Norway) 69 66 75 Harukyo Nomura (Japan) 69 69 72 Nanna Madsen (Denmark) 69 69 72 -2 Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) 71 68 72 Candie Kung (Chinese Taipei) 67 68 76 -1 Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand) 71 72 69 Kim Sei-Young (Korea) 66 73 73 0 Caroline Masson (Germany) 69 69 75 Leona Maguire (Ireland) 74 65 74 1 Stephanie Meadow (Britain) 77 66 71 Sandra Gal (Germany) 71 74 69 Alejandra Llaneza (Mexico) 73 68 73 Gabriela Lopez (Mexico) 71 67 76 Catriona Matthew (Britain) 71 66 77 2 Maria Jose Uribe (Colombia) 70 71 74 Lexi Thompson (U.S.) 68 71 76 Aditi Ashok (India) 68 68 79 3 Laetitia Beck (Israel) 75 70 71 Nicole Broch Larsen (Denmark) 67 68 81 Pernilla Lindberg (Sweden) 74 73 69 Julieta Granada (Paraguay) 71 69 76 Alena Sharp (Canada) 72 69 75 4 Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 67 72 78 Christine Wolf (Austria) 71 69 77 5 Maria Verchenova (Russia) 75 70 73 Shiho Oyama (Japan) 70 71 77 Gwladys Nocera (France) 73 71 74 Karine Icher (France) 73 72 73 6 Tiffany Chan (Hong Kong, China) 71 75 73 7 Lin Xiyu (China) 72 74 74 8 Klara Spilkova (Czech Republic) 77 73 71 Noora Tamminen (Finland) 73 76 72 Ursula Wikstroem (Finland) 69 71 81 Ashleigh Simon (South Africa) 75 69 77 11 Kelly Tan (Malaysia) 78 70 76 13 Michelle Koh (Malaysia) 79 71 76 14 Fabienne In-Albon (Switzerland) 74 78 75 15 Chloe Leurquin (Belgium) 79 78 71 Miriam Nagl (Brazil) 79 77 72 Giulia Sergas (Italy) 77 74 77 17 Victoria Lovelady (Brazil) 79 75 76 Giulia Molinaro (Italy) 78 78 74 25 Maha Haddioui (Morocco) 82 76 80
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.