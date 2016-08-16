版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 03:52 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 98kg repechage round 2 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 98kg repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei (Iran) beat Xiao Di (China) 3-0          
Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu (Romania) beat Daigoro Timoncini (Italy) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐