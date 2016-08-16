版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:11 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 66kg bronze medal match results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 66kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Rasul Chunayev (Azerbaijan) beat Ryu Han-Soo (South Korea) 4-0 
Shmagi Bolkvadze (Georgia) beat Tomohiro Inoue (Japan) 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐