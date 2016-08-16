版本:
Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 66kg final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 66kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Davor Stefanek (Serbia) beat Migran Arutyunyan (Armenia) 3-1

