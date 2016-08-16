版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 98kg bronze medal match results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 98kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Ghasem Gholamreza Rezaei (Iran) beat Fredrik Schoen (Sweden) 3-1 
Cenk Ildem (Turkey) beat Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu (Romania) 3-0

