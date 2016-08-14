版本:
中国
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 59kg qualification results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 59kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Stig Andre Berge (Norway) beat Lee Jung-Baek (South Korea) 3-0       
Shinobu Ota (Japan) beat Hamid Mohammad Soryan Reihanpour (Iran) 3-1 
Almat Kebispayev (Kazakhstan) beat Ibragim Labazanov (Russia) 3-0

