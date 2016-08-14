版本:
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 75kg qualification results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 75kg qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Doszhan Kartikov (Kazakhstan) beat Zurabi Datunashvili (Georgia) 3-0 
Daniel Aleksandrov (Bulgaria) beat Arsen Julfalakyan (Armenia) 3-1   
Elvin Mursaliev (Azerbaijan) beat Mahmoud Sebie (Egypt) 3-1          
Peter Bacsi (Hungary) beat Carlos Munoz (Colombia) 4-0

