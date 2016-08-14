版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 22:09 BJT

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 59kg last 16 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 59kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Stig Andre Berge (Norway) beat Soslan Daurov (Belarus) 3-0                 
Jesse Thielke (U.S.) beat Messoud El Mahadi (Morocco) 4-0                  
Shinobu Ota (Japan) beat Almat Kebispayev (Kazakhstan) 3-0                 
Yun Won Chol (North Korea) beat Haithem Ahmed Fahmy Mahmoud (Egypt) 3-1    
Elmurat Tasmuradov (Uzbekistan) beat Kristijan Fris (Serbia) 3-1           
Rovshan Bayramov (Azerbaijan) beat Raiber Rodriguez Orozco (Venezuela) 4-0 
Ismael Borrero Molina (Cuba) beat Arsen Eraliev (Kyrgyzstan) 3-1           
Wang Lumin (China) beat Andres Roberto Montano Arroyo (Ecuador) 4-0

