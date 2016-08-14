版本:
中国
2016年 8月 14日 星期日

Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 75kg last 16 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 75kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Elvin Mursaliev (Azerbaijan) beat Doszhan Kartikov (Kazakhstan) 3-1 
Peter Bacsi (Hungary) beat Daniel Aleksandrov (Bulgaria) 4-0        
Mark Overgaard Madsen (Denmark) beat Saeid Morad Abdvali (Iran) 3-1 
Bozo Starcevic (Croatia) beat Selcuk Cebi (Turkey) 3-1              
Viktor Nemes (Serbia) beat Dilshodjon Turdiev (Uzbekistan) 3-1      
Yang Bin (China) beat Zied Ait Ouagram (Morocco) 3-0                
Roman Vlasov (Russia) beat Kim Hyeonwoo (South Korea) 3-1           
Andrew Bisek (U.S.) beat Yurisandy Hernandez Rios (Cuba) 3-0

