版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 22:48 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 59kg quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 59kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Shinobu Ota (Japan) beat Stig Andre Berge (Norway) 3-0              
Rovshan Bayramov (Azerbaijan) beat Jesse Thielke (U.S.) 4-0         
Ismael Borrero Molina (Cuba) beat Wang Lumin (China) 4-0            
Elmurat Tasmuradov (Uzbekistan) beat Yun Won Chol (North Korea) 4-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐