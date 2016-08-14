版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 75kg quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 75kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Mark Overgaard Madsen (Denmark) beat Viktor Nemes (Serbia) 3-0 
Peter Bacsi (Hungary) beat Elvin Mursaliev (Azerbaijan) 3-0    
Bozo Starcevic (Croatia) beat Andrew Bisek (U.S.) 3-0          
Roman Vlasov (Russia) beat Yang Bin (China) 4-0

