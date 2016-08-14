版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Greco-Roman wrestling-Men's 59kg semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic greco-roman wrestling men's 59kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Ismael Borrero Molina (Cuba) beat Elmurat Tasmuradov (Uzbekistan) 3-1 
Shinobu Ota (Japan) beat Rovshan Bayramov (Azerbaijan) 5-0

